Gillies will rejoin AHL Stockton on Thursday to aid in their pursuit of the Calder Cup.

Gillies will get to continue competing in postseason play, albeit not with the Flames after they were swept in their opening-round matchup. The 23-year-old posted an 18-14-4 record with the Heat this season along with a .910 save percentage and 2.93 GAA, but he may still find himself backing up David Rittich, whose numbers have been better: a 2.27 GAA and .924 save percentage.

