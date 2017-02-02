Jokipakka has recorded a lone assist in his last 20 games, giving him six points on the season.

The former Star recorded the same amount of points in half as many games (18) as a member of the Flames last year, so it's safe to say the team is likely dismayed by the downtick in production. Prior to suiting up Wednesday against Calgary, Jokipakka had actually served the previous three games as a healthy scratch, and has seen his ice time decline to 14:29 this year, which is significantly less than the 17:54 he averaged after coming over from Dallas last season.