Jokipakka hasn't recorded a point in 11 games and has just five in 27 contests this season.

The Finn's seeming lack of production is actually right in line with his first two NHL seasons, as he managed 10 points as a rookie then 12 points in 58 games last year. Jokipakka has averaged nearly 15 minutes of ice time in his first full campaign in Calgary, but doesn't do enough in any category (minus-3, eight PIM, 16 shots, 16 hits and 23 blocked shots) to warrant fantasy ownership in the vast majority of settings.