Flames' Kris Versteeg: Helps pad lead in win over Avs

Versteeg notched a power-play goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

Both points came in the third period with the Flames nursing healthy leads, but they're appreciated by fantasy owners just the same. Versteeg has quietly been hot for about a month, as he's operating at a point-per-game pace over his last 11 contests, with six of those points having come on the man advantage.