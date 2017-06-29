Flames' Kris Versteeg: Re-ups for one-year

Versteeg re-signed with Calgary for one-year Thursday, Sportsnet reports.

Versteeg nearly signed with Edmonton ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, instead landing with the Flames. In 69 games with Calgary, the veteran compiled 15 goals and 22 helpers on his way to a fourth straight 30-plus point campaign. The winger will no doubt continue to suit up on the power play, where he averaged 2:33 of ice time and tallied 16 points. Despite being listed as a third-line player, Versteeg should provide solid fantasy production.

