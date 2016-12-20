Flames' Kris Versteeg: Tees off on power play in third period

Versteeg scored a goal and assist on the power play in the third period of Monday's win over Arizona.

The 30-year-old veteran has shown fantasy upside with Calgary, but his game-to-game consistency likely doesn't move the needle outside of deep seasonal leagues. Versteeg has posted five goals and 14 points through 22 games for the year, but his lack of peripheral contributions also limit his fantasy upside, as he has just 30 shots, 10 blocked shots, six PIM and two hits.