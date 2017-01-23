Flames' Kris Versteeg: Two goals in last three games

Versteeg has found twine twice in the last three games, giving him nine goals on the season.

With 21 points in 37 contests, the journeyman is well on his way to topping last year's 38-point output with Carolina and Los Angeles. Eight of Versteeg's points have come with the man advantage, as well, and his average of 2:25 of power-play time is his most since 2012 with the Panthers, so he's delivering decent value in deeper leagues in his first season with Calgary.