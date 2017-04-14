Flames' Kris Versteeg: Two helpers not enough in series opener

Versteeg assisted on both Calgary goals in Thursday's 3-2 Game 1 loss, with one helper coming on the power play.

Versteeg's multi-point effort helped his team grab a lead midway through the second, but Anaheim was able to rebound with a pair of unanswered goals. The veteran winger finished strong with three goals and seven assists in the final 10 games of the regular season, and he's carrying that momentum into the playoffs.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...