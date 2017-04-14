Flames' Kris Versteeg: Two helpers not enough in series opener
Versteeg assisted on both Calgary goals in Thursday's 3-2 Game 1 loss, with one helper coming on the power play.
Versteeg's multi-point effort helped his team grab a lead midway through the second, but Anaheim was able to rebound with a pair of unanswered goals. The veteran winger finished strong with three goals and seven assists in the final 10 games of the regular season, and he's carrying that momentum into the playoffs.
More News
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Nets pair of goals in loss•
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Snaps 10-game goal drought•
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Producing steadily this year•
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Two goals in last three games•
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Helps pad lead in win over Avs•
-
Flames' Kris Versteeg: Tees off on power play in third period•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...