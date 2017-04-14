Flames' Kris Versteeg: Two helpers not enough in series opener

Versteeg assisted on both Calgary goals in Thursday's 3-2 Game 1 loss, with one helper coming on the power play.

Versteeg's multi-point effort helped his team grab a lead midway through the second, but Anaheim was able to rebound with a pair of unanswered goals. The veteran winger finished strong with three goals and seven assists in the final 10 games of the regular season, and he's carrying that momentum into the playoffs.