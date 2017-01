Bouma recorded just two points in his last 17 games, giving him just five in 33 contests this season.

Bouma has delivered 36 hits and 20 shots on goal during that span, so he's serving his purpose as a depth forward for the Flames. Unfortunately, grinders in checking roles like Bouma don't do much to impact the fantasy world, so there aren't many settings where ownership of the 26-year-old is warranted.