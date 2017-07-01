Hrivik agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames on Saturday.

Hrivik was called into action in 16 contests for the Rangers last year in which he averaged 10:25 of ice time and garnered a pair of helpers. Regular minutes may be hard to come by for the winger next season, but he may be able to earn a spot on the 23-man roster -- rather than splitting time in the minors as he has in the past. Once training camp rolls around, the nature of the 25-year-old's role with the team will get some clarity.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...