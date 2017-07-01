Flames' Marek Hrivik: Inks one-year deal
Hrivik agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames on Saturday.
Hrivik was called into action in 16 contests for the Rangers last year in which he averaged 10:25 of ice time and garnered a pair of helpers. Regular minutes may be hard to come by for the winger next season, but he may be able to earn a spot on the 23-man roster -- rather than splitting time in the minors as he has in the past. Once training camp rolls around, the nature of the 25-year-old's role with the team will get some clarity.
