Giordano dished out two assists in a win over the Avalanche on Wednesday.

The Flames' captain has been productive since just before Christmas, putting up five points -- and 12 shots on goal -- over his last five games. Even with the little outburst, Giordano has just 17 points in 40 games after piling up 56 last year, so owners will be hoping his recent uptick is a sign of things to come in the second half of the season.