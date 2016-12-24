Giordano scored two goals -- one on the power play -- during Friday's win over the Canucks.

Giordano entered Friday without a point in any of his previous four games and a minus-7 rating during the skid. After being one of the most reliable fantasy assets over the past three seasons, he's been a disappointment in 2016-17 with just five goals and 14 points. The 33-year-old veteran is past his scoring prime, and there appears to be a changing of the guard with Dougie Hamilton showing more offensive consistency this season. Giordano is best viewed as a mid- to low-end option for your virtual blue line.