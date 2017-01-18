Flames' Mark Giordano: Three-point night in Tuesday's win
Giordano posted a goal with two assists and a blocked shot in Tuesday's 5-2 win against the Panthers.
Giordano is best known to fantasy owners for his ability to block shots, ranking second in the Western Conference with 106. But he is anything but a one-trick pony, as he provides a fairly steady stream of points, a respectable plus/minus and semi-frequent trips to the sin bin, too.
