Flames' Matt Stajan: Buries Canucks with game-winner Saturday
Stajan's fourth goal of the season held up as the game-winner Saturday against Vancouver.
Stajan now has 16 points on the season, making him a decent bottom-six scorer for the Flames. While the veteran can catch fire at times, his lack of power-play time and previous career high of just 16 goals only make him worth owning in very deep leagues.
