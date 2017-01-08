Stajan's fourth goal of the season held up as the game-winner Saturday against Vancouver.

Stajan now has 16 points on the season, making him a decent bottom-six scorer for the Flames. While the veteran can catch fire at times, his lack of power-play time and previous career high of just 16 goals only make him worth owning in very deep leagues.

