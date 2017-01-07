Flames' Matt Stajan: Playing much better this season
Stajan has three goals and 12 assists in 41 games this year.
Fifteen points over half a season is nothing to get excited about, but it's important to note that Stajan had just 17 over 80 games last year. That's a marked improvement for the 32-year-old, who's averaging his most ice time (13:11) in three years and sits second on the team with a plus-7 rating.
