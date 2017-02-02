Stajan chipped in an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the visiting Wild.

The veteran snapped a 10-game point drought with the apple, a span in which he only managed seven shots on goal while averaging 11:58 of ice time. Stajan now has 17 points -- the exact same total he put up in each of the previous two seasons -- so additional production from here on out should be gravy for anyone in deeper leagues that opted to roll with him this year.