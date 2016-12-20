Tkachuck recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Monday's win over the Coyotes.

It's been a solid rookie season for Tkachuk, as he's posted six goals, 17 points, 54 shots and 60 PIM through 30 games. His cross-category production makes him a solid fantasy asset in most leagues because of his peripheral contributions. Keeping tabs on his offensive numbers is advised because there is upside for Tkachuk to warrant universal ownership if he starts hitting the scoresheet more frequently.