Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Extends point streak in victory Saturday
Tkachuk became the first rookie this season with a nine-game point streak after he assisted on a Michael Frolik goal in Saturday's win over the Canucks.
Quite the run for the youngster, who now has seven goals and 25 points in 38 games. While Tkachuk is only 19-years-old, the 6'2" winger is already becoming a fantasy asset with his 74 PIM and consistent offensive production. His top-six role and recent hot streak making him worth owning in most leagues right now.
