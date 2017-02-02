Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Impressing in debut campaign
Tkachuk has impressed in his rookie season, posting 31 points in 49 games thus far.
The teenager has a real shot at cracking the 50-point plateau should he continue to produce at his current pace. Tkachuk has been a force in his first NHL campaign in other areas, as well, as he currently has as many PIM as shots (92), in addition to 52 hits and an average power-play time of 2:05 -- where he's racked up nearly a third of his points (10). Owners in keeper leagues should be ecstatic, while others in medium and shallower formats may want to take a gander to see if he's available for the stretch run.
