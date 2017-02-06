Tkachuk scored his 10th goal of the season and had an assist in Sunday's loss to the Rangers.

Tkachuk's strong rookie season continues, as he's now up to 33 points in 51 games. He isn't piling on the goals, but his 92 PIM and steady point production make him an attractive fantasy option. The 19-year-old is locked into a top-six role, playing on the power play and is only going to get better, so use him well.