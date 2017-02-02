Frolik has 29 points in 53 games in his second season as a member of the Flames.

Frolik is three points shy of the 32 he put up in his Cow Town debut last year and is on an 82-game pace of 45. The 28-year-old also has five power-play points -- four more than 2015-16 -- and will easily surpass his hit, blocked shot, shots on goal and PIM totals as well, which gives him tangible value in medium to deeper settings.

