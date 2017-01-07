Frolik scored a pair of goals on three shots in a 4-2 defeat against the Canucks on Friday.

The 28-year-old has been able to carry his hot end of December into January. He has three goals and eight points in the last six games. This streak snapped a 14-game stretch where he registered just one assist. Frolik hasn't scored at least 20 goals since his second season in 2009-10, but he's just off that pace in 2016-17 with nine goals in the first 41 contests.