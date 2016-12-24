Frolik ended a nine-game point drought with two assists during Friday's win over Vancouver.

The helpers improved Frolik's stat line to six goals and 17 points for the campaign, which is respectable production, but hardly makes a fantasy dent. Additionally, Frolik entered Friday's game beginning 61.5 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone and averaging just 23 seconds of power-play time. With his role not conducive to offensive production, he's likely best left to the waiver wire in the majority of fantasy settings.