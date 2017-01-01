Frolik recorded a pair of power-play points, a goal and an assist, in a 4-2 win over the Coyotes on New Year's Eve.

Although he does have three shorthanded points, those were his first two power-play points of the season. Frolik snapped a nine-game point drought on Dec. 23, and since then, he has a goal and six points in four games. He's begun 62.1 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone, so his role isn't conducive to produce much offense, but feel free to ride the mini hot streak in deeper leagues.