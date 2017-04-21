Frolik will not be available for Team Czech Republic at the 2017 IIHF World Championship due to a left wrist injury, Kristen Odland of the Calgary Herald reports.

Frolik has actually been dealing with the injury since December, and the Flames' medical staff made it clear that they want him spending the offseason resting up, rather than prolonging the injury. With the added rest, Frolik seems like a good bet to be fully healthy heading into the 2017-18 campaign after playing in all 86 games for the Flames this season.