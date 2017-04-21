Flames' Michael Frolik: Will not play at World Championship
Frolik will not be available for Team Czech Republic at the 2017 IIHF World Championship due to a left wrist injury, Kristen Odland of the Calgary Herald reports.
Frolik has actually been dealing with the injury since December, and the Flames' medical staff made it clear that they want him spending the offseason resting up, rather than prolonging the injury. With the added rest, Frolik seems like a good bet to be fully healthy heading into the 2017-18 campaign after playing in all 86 games for the Flames this season.
More News
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Scores goal Sunday•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Two points stretch streak to four games and six points•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Ups point streak to three with two assists•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Finds twine in 5-2 win•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Collects two assists in win over Cats•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Having solid second season with Calgary•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...