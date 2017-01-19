Ferland (lower body) will suit up against the Predators on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The FAN reports.

Ferland, who has missed the Flames' previous three outings, is currently bogged down in a 12-game point drought. Considering the winger is averaging a mere 10:55 of ice time per night, we will really have to take advantage of his limited opportunities if he is going to get back on the scoresheet. Sam Bennett will get bumped from the lineup for Thursday's outing now that Ferland is healthy enough to play.