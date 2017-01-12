Ferland (lower body) won't return to Wednesday's game against the Sharks.

Ferland logged a single shot on goal in 7:48 of ice time before heading to the locker room midway through the second period of Wednesday's contest. Freddie Hamilton will likely slot into the Flames' lineup Friday against the Devils if Ferland is unavailable.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola