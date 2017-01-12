Flames' Micheal Ferland: Exits Wednesday's game with injury
Ferland (lower body) won't return to Wednesday's game against the Sharks.
Ferland logged a single shot on goal in 7:48 of ice time before heading to the locker room midway through the second period of Wednesday's contest. Freddie Hamilton will likely slot into the Flames' lineup Friday against the Devils if Ferland is unavailable.
More News
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Just one point in last 15 games•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Scores fourth goal in win over Columbus•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Pots goal Saturday•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Scores rare goal Tuesday•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Nets first goal since return from injury•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Ready to play in Wednesday's game•