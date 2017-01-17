Ferland (lower body) now says he will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest with the Panthers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 reports.

It's tough to count on a player's assessment of his own injury status and this is exactly the reason why. Going by his previous statement that he would play Tuesday, we'd lean towards him playing but definitely check back before puck drop to make sure. Either way, he isn't much of a fantasy asset until he can see more ice time.