Ferland has only managed a single point in his last 15 games and has five goals and six assists this season.

Ferland is a bottom-six energy guy best known for his physical play (78 hits this year, 207 in 2015-16), and as such, doesn't receive a ton of ice time (10:56 on average). Still, his 11 points have him on pace for a new career high and he's played in every game so far this season, so there's a chance he could provide short-term value in daily contests down the stretch if he's able to ascend the depth chart and temporarily lands in a more favorable offensive situation.