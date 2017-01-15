Ferland (lower body) will remain out for Saturday's road contest with the Oilers, Kristen Odland of Postmedia reports.

Ferland will miss a second consecutive game as he continues to be bothered by a lower body ailment sustained Wednesday against the Sharks. The 24-year-old winger's next opportunity to draw into the lineup will be Tuesday in a home contest with Florida.

