Flames' Micheal Ferland: Remains sidelined Saturday
Ferland (lower body) will remain out for Saturday's road contest with the Oilers, Kristen Odland of Postmedia reports.
Ferland will miss a second consecutive game as he continues to be bothered by a lower body ailment sustained Wednesday against the Sharks. The 24-year-old winger's next opportunity to draw into the lineup will be Tuesday in a home contest with Florida.
