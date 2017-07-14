Ferland agreed to a two-year deal with the Flames on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports.

He'll earn an average of $1.75 million over the next two years after signing his new pact with the Flames. Ferland enjoyed a mini-breakout season in 2016-17, tallying 15 goals and 10 assists over 76 games. He's now primed to take another step forward in Calgary as a member of the Flames' top line.