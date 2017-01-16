Ferland (lower body) indicated Monday that he will return to lineup for Tuesday's game against the Panthers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The FAN reports.

Ferland missed each of the last two games due to injury, but had hardly made an impact in the box score prior. A physical player, the 24-year-old winger has notched 87 hits through 44 games this season, but owns just 11 points (five goals, six assists) over that span. Ferland skated alongside Sam Bennett and Kris Versteeg prior to suffering the injury, though it's unclear if that will remain true upon returning. Either way, his lack of ice time (10:55 on average) and absence from the man advantage limits any offensive upside.