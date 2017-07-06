Ferland has filed for salary arbitration, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The Flames protected Ferland from the expansion draft and went on to extend him a qualifying offer, so it's clear they have him in the long term plans. However, Ferland is going to push for a better deal rather than settle for the qualifying offer, so he's officially filed for salary arbitration. A hearing will be set for late-July, although the two sides will continue to negotiate in the meantime with the hope of avoiding the arbitration process altogether. Ferland is coming off arguably his best season with the Flames, as he had 15 goals and 10 assists across a career-high 76 games.

