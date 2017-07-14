Flames' Micheal Ferland: Staying in Calgary on two-year deal
Ferland agreed to a two-year deal with the Flames on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports.
He'll earn an average of $1.75 million over the next two years after signing his new pact with the Flames. Ferland enjoyed a mini breakout season in 2016-17, tallying 15 goals and 10 assists over 76 games. He's now primed to take another step forward as a member of Calgary's top line.
More News
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Set for arbitration•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Protected from expansion draft•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Grows offensively in third season•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Posts pair of points•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Back in business•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Gets rid of mumps, rejoins team•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...