Ferland (lower body) will not suit up for Friday night's matchup with the Devils and is considered day-to-day.

Ferland misses his first game of the season after being a stalwart of Calgary's bottom-six to this point. The Flames will miss the depth and physicality that the 24-year-old provides them, but most fantasy owners probably won't miss his limited production -- five goals and six assists.

