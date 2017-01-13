Flames' Micheal Ferland: Will miss Friday's game
Ferland (lower body) will not suit up for Friday night's matchup with the Devils and is considered day-to-day.
Ferland misses his first game of the season after being a stalwart of Calgary's bottom-six to this point. The Flames will miss the depth and physicality that the 24-year-old provides them, but most fantasy owners probably won't miss his limited production -- five goals and six assists.
More News
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Exits Wednesday's game with injury•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Just one point in last 15 games•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Scores fourth goal in win over Columbus•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Pots goal Saturday•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Scores rare goal Tuesday•
-
Flames' Micheal Ferland: Nets first goal since return from injury•