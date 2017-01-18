Flames' Micheal Ferland: Won't play Tuesday
Ferland (lower body) did not take pregame warmups and, thus, will not suit up for Tuesday night's game against the Panthers.
Again, don't take a player's self-assessment as gospel -- they often don't end up playing, as was the case here. Ferland will miss his third game in a row and Freddie Hamilton figures to draw into the lineup in his place. Ferland will try to give it another go against the Predators on Thursday .
