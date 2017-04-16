Backlund scored shorthanded in Saturday's Game 2 loss to the Ducks.

It was a great individual effort from Backlund, who fired five shots on goal in the loss. The Flames may be trailing 2-0 in the series, but Backlund set a career high in goals this year and could play a key role when the series shifts back to Calgary. The two-way center is skating alongside Matthew Tkachuk and will need to improve on his lackluster career playoff totals if the Flames want to make a comeback.