Flames' Mikael Backlund: Buries winning goal in OT
Backlund scored the decisive goal at 1:13 of overtime in Friday's 4-3 win against the Devils.
Backlund snapped a six-game goal drought with the marker. Still, he has posted 11 goals with 23 points over 24 games since Dec. 10. That's quite a lengthy stretch at nearly a point-per-game clip. Backlund isn't a known commodity to the casual fantasy owner, but savvy owners and DFS players know very well what Backlund has been up to, and it's mostly been a sweet ride.
