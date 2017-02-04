Backlund scored the decisive goal at 1:13 of overtime in Friday's 4-3 win against the Devils.

Backlund snapped a six-game goal drought with the marker. Still, he has posted 11 goals with 23 points over 24 games since Dec. 10. That's quite a lengthy stretch at nearly a point-per-game clip. Backlund isn't a known commodity to the casual fantasy owner, but savvy owners and DFS players know very well what Backlund has been up to, and it's mostly been a sweet ride.