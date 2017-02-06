Backlund collected two assists and fired four shots on goal in Sunday's loss to the Rangers.

Another strong game from Backlund, who had the overtime winner against New Jersey on Friday. The 27-year-old is known for being streaky, but his 37 points put him on pace for a career offensive season. He's meshing well with Matthew Tkachuk both at even strength and on the power play, so he could be worth looking at. He's locked into a top-six role and has netted six power-play goals and five game-winners, making him a well-rounded fantasy option.