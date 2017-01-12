Backlund notched two assists -- one on the power play -- as well as a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's win over San Jose.

The Swede's spectacular six-game point streak had given way to a pair of scoreless efforts in which he took only one total shot on goal, but he bounced back nicely in this one. Although he still only put one shot on net against the Sharks, fantasy owners surely won't complain about a two-point night. With 12 goals and 17 helpers in 44 games, Backlund's on pace to easily exceed last year's 47 points, and the well-rounded pivot is on track to finish with a positive rating for the fourth straight season.