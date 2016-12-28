Backlund exited Tuesday's contest against the Avalanche after blocking a shot off his knee, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet reports.

Backlund notched his third three-point performance (two goals and an assist) in his last seven outings over just 11:51 of ice time prior to his exit. Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan stated prior to the game that he's hoping the ailment is merely a bruise, which would mean Backlund probably wouldn't miss significant time. The 27-year-old will likely be evaluated Wednesday, at which point we should get a better idea of his availability for Thursday's game against Anaheim.