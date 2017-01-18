Backlund scored a pair of goals with an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win against the Panthers.

Backlund is fifth in the NHL in points since Dec. 10, posting 10 goals and 10 assists over his past 17 games. He continues to pick up points in bunches, and has emerged as a legitimate No. 1 center in all fantasy formats while running hot. Backlund has managed three game-winning goals over past 11 outings.