Backlund notched a goal, two assists (one with the man advantage), three shots on net, two blocked shots, a minor penalty and a plus-2 rating during Friday's win over the Canucks.

After posting a career-high 47 points last year, it's been a mediocre start to the campaign for Backlund. Friday was just his third multi-point night of the year, and his seven goals, 19 points and 88 shots hardly move the fantasy needle outside of deep seasonal settings. Additionally, beating up on the lowly Canucks doesn't boost Backlund's value.