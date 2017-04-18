Backlund tacked on two assists -- including one on the power play -- Monday, but the Flames ended up losing Game 3 to the Ducks in overtime, 5-4.

Backlund's passing skills helped the Flames take a 4-1 lead in the second period, only for Calgary's club to allow four unanswered goals to the utter shock and dismay of the home crowd. The Swede seems to be pulling his weight with three points in as many games during this quarterfinal round, but the Flames are at a 3-0 series deficit and fantasy owners in playoff pools may not be able to use Backlund much longer.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...