Backlund tacked on two assists -- including one on the power play -- Monday, but the Flames ended up losing Game 3 to the Ducks in overtime, 5-4.

Backlund's passing skills helped the Flames take a 4-1 lead in the second period, only for Calgary's club to allow four unanswered goals to the utter shock and dismay of the home crowd. The Swede seems to be pulling his weight with three points in as many games during this quarterfinal round, but the Flames are at a 3-0 series deficit and fantasy owners in playoff pools may not be able to use Backlund much longer.