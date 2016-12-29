Flames' Mikael Backlund: Will play Thursday
Backlund (bruise) will play Thursday against the Ducks.
Backlund sustained a bruise in Tuesday's game against Colorado after blocking a shot off his knee, but the injury was never believed to be overly serious, so this news doesn't come as much of a surprise. The Flames and fantasy owners alike will be happy to have Backlund healthy and ready to go Thursday, as he's been heating up of late, having racked up 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his last seven games.
More News
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Leaves Tuesday's contest with bruise-like injury•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Stuffs stat line in win over Vancouver•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Plays key role in blowout win Saturday•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Scores with six shots on net•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Pots second goal of season•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Notches fifth assist in win•