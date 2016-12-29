Backlund (bruise) will play Thursday against the Ducks.

Backlund sustained a bruise in Tuesday's game against Colorado after blocking a shot off his knee, but the injury was never believed to be overly serious, so this news doesn't come as much of a surprise. The Flames and fantasy owners alike will be happy to have Backlund healthy and ready to go Thursday, as he's been heating up of late, having racked up 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his last seven games.