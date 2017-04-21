Flames' Mikael Backlund: Will use offseason to rest ailing back
Backlund will not play with Team Sweden at the 2017 IIHF World Championships due to recurring back pain, Roger Millions of Sportsnet reports.
Backlund only missed one game out of a possible 86 during the Flames' 2016-17 campaign, so it's hard to fault the 27-year-old for wanting to take some time off the ice. Despite the back issue, he's fully expected to be ready for Calgary's offseason programs leading up to the 2017-18 season.
More News
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Two points not enough Monday•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Buries shorthanded goal in Game 2 defeat•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Dishes for score in home win•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Continues to roll along•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Continues march toward career-best campaign•
-
Flames' Mikael Backlund: Two goals Tuesday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...