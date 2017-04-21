Backlund will not play with Team Sweden at the 2017 IIHF World Championships due to recurring back pain, Roger Millions of Sportsnet reports.

Backlund only missed one game out of a possible 86 during the Flames' 2016-17 campaign, so it's hard to fault the 27-year-old for wanting to take some time off the ice. Despite the back issue, he's fully expected to be ready for Calgary's offseason programs leading up to the 2017-18 season.