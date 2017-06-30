Murphy (lower body) was traded to the Flames along with Eddie Lack and a 2019 seventh-round pick in exchange for Keegan Kanzig and a 2019 sixth-round pick Thursday, Bob McKenzie of TSN.ca reports.

This was one of the last cap dumps by the 'Canes, and Murphy was a cost of doing business. There's no real proof that the 24-year-old will make a serious impact on the blue line, especially considering his inability to stay healthy for an entire season to this point. Considering the Flames' depth on defense, he'll likely start out the season in the AHL.