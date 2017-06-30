Flames' Ryan Murphy: Traded to Flames
Murphy (lower body) was traded to the Flames along with Eddie Lack and a 2019 seventh-round pick in exchange for Keegan Kanzig and a 2019 sixth-round pick, Bob McKenzie of TSN.ca reports.
This was one of the last cap dumps by the 'Canes, and Murphy was a cost of doing business. There's no real proof that the 24-year-old will be a serious impact on the blue line, especially with his inability to stay healthy for an entire season. He'll likely start in the AHL and have to climb his way up into the big club lineup.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Murphy: Will miss season finale•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Murphy: Sitting out another Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Murphy: Watching from sidelines Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Murphy: Will see ice time Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Murphy: Continues to serve as healthy scratch•
-
Hurricanes' Ryan Murphy: Notches helper in first game following recall•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...