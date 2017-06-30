Murphy (lower body) was traded to the Flames along with Eddie Lack and a 2019 seventh-round pick in exchange for Keegan Kanzig and a 2019 sixth-round pick, Bob McKenzie of TSN.ca reports.

This was one of the last cap dumps by the 'Canes, and Murphy was a cost of doing business. There's no real proof that the 24-year-old will be a serious impact on the blue line, especially with his inability to stay healthy for an entire season. He'll likely start in the AHL and have to climb his way up into the big club lineup.