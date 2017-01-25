Bennett scored a power-play goal with two seconds left to break up Carey Price's shutout bid in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to Montreal.

The embattled 20-year-old had gone without a point for 12 straight games -- a span in which he took only 16 shots on net and went minus-6 -- so this was a welcome positive moment even though it was an utterly meaningless goal. It'd be huge for Bennett to keep the momentum going Thursday in Ottawa, the Flames' last game before the All-Star break; if he does, that would be a great sign for the resilient fantasy owners (mostly in keeper formats) who've stuck with him.