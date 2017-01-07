Bennett has 18 points and 67 shots on goal in 41 games this season.

The 20-year-old is following up his rookie season (36 points, 0.47 per game) with much of the same in 2016-17 (0.44). Also, Bennett has already racked up 43 PIM after spending just 37 minutes in the sin bin last year -- which is nice for those in leagues that reward that stat -- but has managed just two power-play points, so owners would undoubtedly like to see him get more involved with the man advantage as the season rolls on.

